Want to make your summer meals more refreshing? Try out these 5 fruity Raita recipes

Prepare these 5 fruity Raita recipes to beat the heat this summer.

Summer is the season of heat, and nothing beats the heat better than a refreshing and light meal. In the scorching heat, we often crave something cool, tangy, and healthy. And what better way to satisfy our cravings than with some deliciously fruity Raitas! Raita is a traditional Indian side dish made with yoghurt and various spices and vegetables. It not only adds a burst of flavour to any meal but also helps in digestion. So, if you want to add some zing to your summer meals, here are 5 fruity Raita recipes that you must try.

Mango and Mint Raita

Mangoes are the quintessential summer fruit, and what better way to enjoy them than in a refreshing Raita? This recipe is a delightful twist on the traditional mango raita, with the addition of fresh mint leaves. To make this delicious raita, you will need:

Ingredients:

1 ripe mango, diced

1 cup plain yogurt

1/4 cup chopped fresh mint leaves

1/4 teaspoon cumin powder

Salt to taste

Instructions:

In a bowl, mix the diced mango and chopped mint leaves. In another bowl, whisk the yoghurt until smooth. Add cumin powder and salt to the yoghurt and mix well. Add the mango and mint mixture to the yoghurt and mix until well combined. Let it chill in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes before serving. Garnish with some more chopped mint leaves before serving.

The combination of sweet mangoes and refreshing mint makes this raita perfect for hot summer days. It goes well with any spicy dish, adding a cooling effect to your meal.

Watermelon Raita

Watermelon is another summer favourite that can be enjoyed in many ways. This watermelon raita is a perfect blend of sweet and tangy flavours, making it a delicious and healthy side dish. To make this raita, you will need:

Ingredients:

1 cup chopped watermelon

1 cup plain yogurt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon chaat masala

Salt to taste

Instructions:

In a bowl, mix the chopped watermelon and yoghurt. Add black pepper, chaat masala, and salt to the mixture and mix well. Let it chill in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes before serving. Garnish with some more watermelon cubes before serving.

This watermelon raita is not only refreshing but also helps in keeping you hydrated during the hot summer days. It pairs well with any spicy dish and can also be enjoyed as a snack on its own.

Pineapple and Cucumber Raita:

This fruity raita is a perfect combination of sweet and tangy flavours, with the added crunch of cucumbers. It is not only refreshing but also aids in digestion, making it an ideal addition to any meal. To make this raita, you will need:

Ingredients:

1 cup chopped pineapple

1/2 cup diced cucumber

1 cup plain yogurt

1/4 teaspoon cumin powder

Salt to taste

Instructions:

In a bowl, mix the chopped pineapple and diced cucumber. In another bowl, whisk the yoghurt until smooth. Add cumin powder and salt to the yoghurt and mix well. Add the pineapple and cucumber mixture to the yoghurt and mix until well combined. Let it chill in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes before serving. Garnish with some more chopped pineapple and cucumber before serving.

The combination of sweet pineapple and crunchy cucumber makes this raita a perfect accompaniment to any spicy meal. It can also be enjoyed as a dip with some pita chips or crackers.

Grapes and Pomegranate Raita:

Grapes and pomegranates are two fruits that are abundantly available in the summer season, and this raita brings them together deliciously and healthily. To make this raita, you will need:

Ingredients:

1 cup halved grapes

1/2 cup pomegranate arils

1 cup plain yogurt

1/4 teaspoon black salt

Salt to taste

Instructions:

In a bowl, mix the halved grapes and pomegranate arils. In another bowl, whisk the yoghurt until smooth. Add black salt and salt to the yoghurt and mix well. Add the grape and pomegranate mixture to the yoghurt and mix until well combined. Let it chill in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes before serving. Garnish with some more grapes and pomegranate arils before serving.

This raita is not only visually appealing but also has a burst of tangy and sweet flavours that will leave you wanting more. It goes well with any rice dish or can be enjoyed as a dip with some vegetable sticks.

Strawberry and Basil Raita

Strawberries are another summer fruit that can be used to make a delicious and refreshing raita. The addition of basil adds a unique flavour to this dish, making it a must-try for all strawberry lovers. To make this raita, you will need:

Ingredients:

1 cup chopped strawberries

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

1 cup plain yogurt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Salt to taste

Instructions:

In a bowl, mix the chopped strawberries and chopped basil. In another bowl, whisk the yoghurt until smooth. Add black pepper and salt to the yoghurt and mix well. Add the strawberry and basil mixture to the yoghurt and mix until well combined. Let it chill in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes before serving. Garnish with some more chopped strawberries and basil before serving.

The combination of sweet strawberries and aromatic basil makes this raita a perfect side dish for any summer meal. It can also be enjoyed as a dessert with some honey drizzled on top.

