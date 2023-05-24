Curd Rice: Know the recipe and the benefits of this summer delight

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Curd Rice: Know the recipe and the benefits

Curd rice means curd and rice. Even if you think it is a South Indian dish, anyone can eat it. Eating this dish in the summer is even better for your health. Actually, curd is rich in vitamin C and probiotics, and rice has a good amount of starch. But stale rice is used in curd rice, due to which it also becomes probiotic and is beneficial for your health. So, let's know their recipe and benefits.

Curd Rice Recipe:

To make curd rice, first soak the rice overnight. Then mix it into the curd in the morning. After this, add red chillies, curry leaves and mustard seeds. Add some coriander leaves or salt on top and then eat this rice.

Curd rice benefits:

1. Rich in probiotics

Curd rice is rich in probiotics and is very beneficial for the stomach. This rice keeps your gut bacteria healthy and helps increase the functioning of the digestive system. This also boosts your metabolism and makes you feel better.

2. Cooling

Curd rice acts as a cooling agent in the stomach. Eating this protects you from stomach irritation and indigestion in the summer. Along with this, it is also beneficial for those who lose weight because it accelerates weight loss by boosting energy.

3. Beneficial for acidity and bloating

Eating curd rice is beneficial for people with acidity and bloating problems. It is digested quickly and comfortably and prevents excess production of acidic bile juice. This does not cause the problems of acidity and bloating. So, for all these reasons, you should have curd rice.

