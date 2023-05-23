Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone dazzles in green one-shoulder thigh-high slit satin dress | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNY LEONE Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone’s first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival is unmissable. The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in a one-shoulder moss green satin dress by Maria Kokhia. Sunny Leone is attending the festival as her film, ‘Kennedy’ has been chosen for a prestigious midnight screening. "Amazing first day @festivaldecannes doing interviews for #kennedy," she captioned the post.

Her first-look gown featured strategic cuts on the midriff and a thigh-high slit. She opted for soft glam makeup and accessorised her look with minimal jewellery in exquisite earrings and rings by Flavia Vetorasso. Her loose-flowing tresses completed her look well. Soon after she dropped the look, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Look like a baby doll," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Age like a fine wine." "You look stunning, " a fan wrote.

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap 'Kennedy' stars Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhatt and Abhilash Thapliyal in the lead roles. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption. It has been selected for a Midnight Screening at Cannes Film Festival 2023. The film is amongst the only two films from India this year to be the official selections at the festival this year.

Earlier, Sunny uploaded several videos on her Instagram account, talking about her debut. She also revealed that her husband, Daniel Weber will be accompanying her to the prestigious film festival. In one of her videos, she said, "So excited, I'm scared, I'm nervous, I have crazy anxiety."

In an interview with Anupama Chopra's ' Film Companion ', Sunny opened up a lot about her feelings about making her red carpet debut. "I have severe anxiety, meaning severe. It's not that I have not been on the red carpet before, I think it's (the pressure) because it is me and something much more. The feeling behind this particular film is that it's been chosen by such a prestigious group of juries and that it (Kennedy) made it and they appreciated it and said, ‘Yes, we want your film to be a part of this festival.' It just means so much more," the actress said.

Sunny also shared her opinions on how she would dress for the red carpet, "Something that I find very odd is the very first question people ask, ‘What are you going to wear?' I don't know, I am going to wear clothes. I just don't know what it is." She further added, "There's always this requirement for somebody that it should be like this or like that. My main goal in this whole process is to retain as much as I do, who I am and how I feel I should look beautiful and not what other people think I should wear. I hope that comes across and translates as, ‘That is something we know is in Sunny's comfort zone and she feels great'.” “I know if I will feel great in what I am wearing, I will be confident,” she added.

