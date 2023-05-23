Mouni Roy makes her Cannes 2023 debut in bright yellow gown & sunglasses. Her second look is OUT too

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOUNI ROY Mouni Roy makes her Cannes debut

After Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur and Manushi Chhillar, Mouni Roy made her debut in the ongoing 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The actress, who got tremendous fame on television with Naagin, kept her best fashion foot forward on the French Riviera in a yellow Atelier Zuhra gown with sunglasses. Taking to her social media, Mouni shared some alluring pictures of her outfit which she paired with a neckpiece to add some texture to her solid gown. Fans showered immense on the actress and called her 'sunshine.'

Mouni took to Instagram and posted several pictures from her Cannes photoshoot and wrote, "Bonjour Cannes." Several of her industry colleagues and friends complimented the actress. Disha Patani dropped several heart eyes emojis and said, "Omg soo beautiful." While Subhashree Ganguly wrote, "Gorgeous." One fan posted several yellow heart emojis and said, "Sunshine at Cannes."

For the second look, the actress looked beautiful in a strapless black long gown. Dropping the pictures, she wrote, "All black, err’ything."

During the 76th Cannes Film Festival, various Indian celebrities put their best fashion foot forward. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Mrunal Thakur, Esha Gupta, and Manushi Chhillar are among those who attended the prestigious event. ALSO CHECK: Mouni Roy's ten hot looks before her Cannes 2023 debut

Excited about her Cannes debut, Mouni said, " I am exhilarated to announce my debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Representing Lenskart at Cannes and being a part of this iconic celebration of creativity is my greatest honor. I am grateful for this incredible opportunity and cannot wait to showcase my unique style and passion for cinema on this global platform. "

Mouni made her acting debut with Ekta Kapoor's television serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu in 2006. She has also appeared in the films Gold, Romeo Akbar Walter, Made in China and London Confidential. She was last seen in the fantasy adventure film Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva as the villain Junoon. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

