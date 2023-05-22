Sara Tendulkar's fan page thanks Shubman Gill as MI reach top four; cricketer faces wrath of Virat Kohli fans

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar; Virat Kohli

Following the win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Shubman Gill, who smashed his second successive century, started trending to Twitter along with the hashtag Sara Tendulkar. A fan page of Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara has thanked Shubman Gill as Mumbai Indians are now in the eliminator. For the unversed, Gill was previously rumoured to be in a relationship with Sara. She also follows his sister Shahneel on Instagram. After this Twitter page thanked the cricketer, netizens assumed that it indeed belongs to Sara Tendulkar.

Shubman Gill's century outshined Virat Kohli's classic knock of 101 runs to help GT beat RCB by 6 wickets at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. Following this, Gill along with his sister Shahneel was targeted by Virat Kohli fans, who wishes for his death, abused the brother-sister duo and posted hateful comments. One Twitter user (@VamosVirat) posted a picture of a burnt car and wished that it was the vehicle driven by Shubman Gill. “With no one outside to put him into hospital,” he added.

"What a wholesum day," Gill's sister Shahneel wrote on Insta while sharing a few pictures from the match. A number of fans wrote hateful comments on the post for both Shahneel and Shubman.

In 14 matches, Gill has scored 680 runs at an average of 56.66 and a strike rate of 152.46. He has scored two centuries and four fifties, with best score of 104*.

Put to bat first by GT, RCB posted a total of 197/5 in their 20 overs. Opening the batting, Virat Kohli had a 67-run opening stand with skipper Faf Du Plessis (28 in 19 balls). Useful cameos came from Michael Bracewell (26 in 16 balls) and Anuj Rawat (23* in 15 balls) as well. But it was Virat who stood tall with his second straight century of the season, his seventh overall. He scored 101* in just 61 balls, consisting of 13 fours and a six.

Noor Ahmed (2/39) was the pick of the bowlers for GT. Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami and Yash Dayal took a wicket each. In the chase of 198, GT lost Wriddhiman Saha early, but a 123-run stand for the second wicket between Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar (53 in 35 balls, seven fours and two sixes) brought them back into the game.

RCB attempted to make a comeback with some wickets towards the end, but Gill hit the match-winning runs to bring up his second successive IPL ton as well. He scored 104* in 52 balls with five fours and eight sixes. GT chased down the target with five balls to go.

RCB end their campaign in sixth position with seven wins, seven losses and a total of 14 points. GT will be playing CSK in the first qualifier on Tuesday. Gill clinched the 'Player of the Match' for his knock.

