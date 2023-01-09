Follow us on Image Source : SSC (OFFICIAL WEBSITE) SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: Correction window link to activate today | Know how to make changes

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission will activate the correction window link for the SSC CHSL recruitment 2022 today. Once the link for the correction window gets activated, the registered candidates will be able to make exchanges in the application forms for the Staff Selection Commission Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination. As per the scam schedule for SSC CHSL 2022, the correction window will close on January 10, 2023. To make changes, the registered candidates will be asked to log in first using their credentials.

After logging in, the candidates will be able to make changes to the application form. Candidates for SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022 will be able to access the correction window on ssc.nic.in.

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: How to make changes through the correction window?

Visit the official website of SSC CHSL- ssc.nic.in. To make changes, log in first. the login section will be available on the homepage. Click on the link for 'SSC CHSL 2022 Correction Window' to make changes. After making the changes, pay the fee and submit. Download the corrected form and take a printout.

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: Exam Date

It is expected that the SSC CHSL Exam 2022 will be conducted in March 2023. The Staff Selection Commission can soon announce the exam date for this recruitment drive.

The official notice of SSC reads, 'A candidate will be allowed to correct and re-submit his modified/ corrected application two times during the ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ i.e. if he has made mistake in his updated application also, he will be allowed to re-submit one more modified/ corrected application after making requisite corrections/ modifications. No more corrections in the application form will be allowed under any circumstances.'

