UGC NET 2022: Important notice for candidates released! Check here latest updates

UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important notice for the candidates for the JRF post. As per the official notice of the NTA, the last date to consider for the upper age for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) has been considered and fixed. The official notice of NTA released on January 5, 2023 states that the upper age for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) for the UGC NET 2022 has been fixed.

UGC NET 2022 Registration

The UGC NET 2022 registrations are underway on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. According to the official notice of the National Testing Agency (NTA) the last date to consider for the upper age limit for JRF has been fixed up to December 1, 2023. Earlier it was February 1, 2023. Registration for UGC NET 2022 is underway and the last date to apply is January 17, 2023.

Last date to consider for Upper Age for JRF

The official notice of the NTA reads, 'Few representations have been received from the candidates to fix the last date for calculating the age limit to apply for JRF. The NET Bureau of UGC (vide Letter No.4-1/2019(NET/NTA) dated 02 January 2023) has requested NTA to fix the upper age limit for applying for JRF as 01.12.2022 instead of 01.02.2023.'

Relaxation for these candidates

The notice further reads, 'A relaxation of upto 5 years is provided to the candidates belonging to OBC-NCL (as per the Central list of OBC available on the website: www.ncbc.nic.in) /SC/ST/PwD/Third gender categories and to women applicants. Relaxation will also be provided to the candidates with research experience, limited to the period spent on research in the relevant/related subject of postgraduation degree, subject to a maximum of 5 years, on the production of a certificate from the appropriate authority, which should be a recognized Indian university / Institute of National Importance / foreign university which is duly approved/recognized/accredited in its own Country / Public Sector Undertaking of Government of India / State Government in India.

