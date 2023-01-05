Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Foreign University will need UGC's approval to set up campuses in India' says Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar

University Grants Commission: UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar recently rolls out new rules for foreign universities. As per the UGC Chairman, foreign universities seeking to set up campuses in India will need approval from the UGC. During interaction with the media on Thursday, UGC Chairman said, 'Foreign universities will need University Grants Commission's approval to set up campuses in India.'

Freedom to devise admission process

UGC Chief in an interaction with the media for UGC regulations on Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India further elaborated that foreign universities have to ensure the quality of education imparted at their Indian campuses is on par with their main campus.

Further, he said that foreign varsities will have the freedom to devise admission processes at their Indian campuses. 'Foreign varsities will have to ensure the quality of education imparted at their Indian campuses is on par with their main campus. They will have the freedom to devise their own admission process' UGC chief M Jagadesh Kumar.

Initial approval of 10 years

Foreign universities will be granted initial approval for 10 years to set up their Indian campuses. The foreign universities can only offer full-time programmes to students in physical mode only. They will not be allowed to conduct online courses or programmes and distance learning at their Indian campuses.

He said, 'Foreign universities setting up campuses in India to get initial approval for 10 years. They can only offer full-time programmes in physical mode and not online or distance learning.'

Furthermore, M Jagadesh Kumar said that the cross-movement of funds will be as per Foreign Exchange Management Act.

Also Read | UGC Chairman reveals framework for India’s First National Digital University

Also Read | Students with four-year undergraduate degree can directly pursue PhD programs: UGC chairman