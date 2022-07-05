UGC NET 2022 exam schedule released on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UGC NET 2022 exam schedule released

UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday released the UGC NET 2022 exam schedule. Aspirants should note that the UGC NET 2022 exam schedule for December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycle has been released on the official website -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

According to the details, the UGC NET exam scheduled for July 8 will not be conducted. The exam will begin on July 9.

The NTA will be conducting the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor on July 9, 11, 12 and on August 12, 13, 14.

Aspirants should note that the exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

A release on the official website stated that the examination schedule and names of the remaining subjects to be held between 12, 13 & 14

August 2022 will be announced in due course.

The city allotment of candidates whose subjects are being tested on July 9, 2022, is displayed on NTA's official website.

Candidates are advised to keep check the official website for the latest updates.

