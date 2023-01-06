Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IAF Agniveer Exam 2023: Exam date, city name declared! Check here latest updates

IAF Agniveer Exam 2023 : The exam date and exam city for IAF Agniveer Vayu 2023 are out not. Indian Air Force has recently released the details for the January 2023 session exam on its official website. To check the exam date and the exam city candidates must visit agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The admit card for the IAF Agniveer Vayu 2023 will release soon.

Direct link to check IAF Agniveer Vayu 2023 Exam Date

IAF Agniveer Exam 2023: Details

Candidates must note that to check the IAF Agniveer Exam 2023 dates and the exam city they will need their login credentials. According to the website, candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website only 24 to 48 hours before the exam date. To download the admit card candidates will need to log in first. In the meantime, candidates who will appear for the IAF Agniveer Vayu exam 2023 can check the exam date and the city. As per the official website, the Phase I 2023 exam will be conducted online.

Know, how to check the exam date and the exam city for IAF Agniveer Vayu Exam 2023:

Go to the official website - agnipathvayu.cdac.in. On the homepage, click on the Announcement section. Then, click on the 'Exam Date and name of Exam City for Agniveervayu 01/2023 is available in your login' You will be directed to a new page. Key your Email ID, password and captcha and submit. The details for the exam date and exam city will be displayed.

IAF Agniveer Vayu Exam 2023: Admit Card

The IAF Agniveer Vayu Exam 2023 exam date and the exam city is announced. As per the official website, the admit card will be available 24 to 48 prior to the exam date. The official website reads, 'Exam Date and name of Exam City for Agniveervayu 01/2023 is available in your login. Admit Card will be available for downloading through Candidate login only 24 to 48 hrs prior to the date of exam.'

Also Read | UGC NET 2022: Important notice for candidates released! Check here latest updates

Also Read | KVS Recruitment 2022: Correction window to open today | Check latest update