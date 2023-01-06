Follow us on Image Source : KVS (OFFICIAL WEBSITE) KVS Recruitment 2022: Correction window to open today | Check latest updates

KVS Recruitment 2022: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is all set to open the correction window for the candidates today. The candidates who applied for the KVS Recruitment 2022 can make corrections in various fields of their application form except for the Application Number, Mobile Number and Email ID. This recruitment drive aims to fill 6990 vacant positions for various officers cadres, teaching and non-teaching posts.

KVS: Correction Window

Once, the correction window link gets activated, candidates will be able to edit their application form. To make corrections candidates must visit the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan- kvssangathan.nic.in.

See here, the official notice of KVS

Correction Window to open from

Recently, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan released an important notice for the candidates. As per the official notice of the KVS, the correction window link will be activated from 2 PM today (January 6, 2023). Candidates have time till January 8, 2023, up to 11:59 to make corrections.

No changes will be entertained after the deadline

After January 8, 2023 KVS will not allow any candidates to make any changes. The official notice of the KVS reads, 'In this regard, it is to inform the candidates concerned that a correction window for all fields (except Application No., Mobile No. and Email address) in the already successfully submitted online application form is being made operational from 06.01.2023 (from 02.00 P.M.) to 08.01.2023 ( 00.59 hrs.).

Official Notice of KVS

Further, the KVS said, 'It is to be noted that any request for change in the online application form under any circumstances will not be considered once the aforementioned correction window is over. Further KVS will not provide any refund/payback to any candidate who corrects his/her social category in the online application form, even though the corrected social category is exempted from payment of a fee. However, the candidate may be required to pay an addition fee in case their corrected social category is not exempted from payment of a fee.'

