Follow us on Image Source : KVS (OFFICIAL WEBSITE) KVS Teacher Recruitment 2022: Hurry Up! Last date to apply today | Check DETAILS here

KVS Teacher Recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Recruitment 2022 registration is scheduled to end today. Candidates who want to apply for TGT, PGT and PRT posts must fill up the application form before the deadline. The recruitment program is for 13 thousand of teaching and non-teaching posts. The link for the registration was activated earlier. The registration window will be closed today.

KVS Teacher Recruitment 2022 Exam Date

The registration process for KVS Recruitment 2022 was started on December 05, 2022, and the last date to fill out the application form is January 02, 2023. The candidates will be recruited to 13 thousand of teaching and non-teaching posts through a written exam and interview. However, the exam date for KVS Recruitment 2022 has been announced yet. It is expected that the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will soon release the exam dates.

Know how to register for the KVS Recruitment 2022:

Step 1. Go to the official website of the Sangathan- kvsangathan.nic.in Step 2. At the top of the homepage, the link for KVS Recruitment 2022 is available. Step 3. Click on the link and you will b redirected to another page. Step 4. Now, click on the link for the respective post you want to apply for. Step 5. To apply for the examination, register first and then log in using your credentials. Step 6. Pay the fee and submit the application form. Step 7. Download the application form and take a printout for the future.

Posts: KVS Recruitment 2022

It is anticipated that the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will conduct the exam in January 2023. KVS in its official notice informed that it is inviting applications for 13404 vacancies. Candidates via this recruitment program can apply for TGT, PGT, PRT, Principal, Vice Principal, Music Teacher, Librarian, Junior Secretariat Assistant, and other posts.

Also Read | KVS Exam Date 2022 for PRT, TGT, PGT and other posts to release soon | Check DETAILS

Also Read | CBSE Recruitment 2022: Board cancelled the candidature for various posts | Check notice here