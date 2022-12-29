Follow us on Image Source : KVS (OFFICIAL WEBSITE) KVS Exam Date 2022 for PRT, TGT, PGT and other posts to release soon | Check DETAILS

KVS Exam Date 2022: The exam date for KVS Recruitment 2022 is expected to be released soon by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. The exam dates for the KVS Recruitment will be released on the official website of the administering body. Candidates who want to apply for the KVS Recruitment 2022 can register for the exam on the official website. As per the latest notice of the Kendriya Vidyalaya the registration date was extended from December 26, 2022, to January 02, 2023.

Direct Link to apply for KVS Recruitment 2022:

KVS Recruitment 2022 Registration last date extended

The official notice of the Kendriya Vidyalaya reads, 'Competent authority of KVS has decided to extend the last date of submission

of online application for Officers Cadres, Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts in KVS from 26.12.2022 to 02.01.2023 (00.59 Hrs.).

Other terms and conditions regarding age, qualification, experience, etc. will remain the same.'

Know how to register for the KVS Recruitment 2022:

Step 1. Go to the official website of the Sangathan- kvsangathan.nic.in Step 2. At the top of the homepage, the link for KVS Recruitment 2022 is available. Step 3. Click on the link and you will b redirected to another page. Step 4. Now, click on the link for the respective post you want to apply for. Step 5. To apply for the examination, register first and then log in using your credentials. Step 6. Pay the fee and submit the application form. Step 7. Download the application form and take a printout for the future.

KVS Exam Date 2022

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has not released the date sheet for the KVS Recruitment 2022 Exam Date. It is expected that Sangathan will soon release the date sheet for the exam.

KVS Exam Mock Test

Candidates who are preparing for the KVS Recruitment 2022 exam can now give a mock test on the official website of the KVS. The link for the mock test has been available there. Click here, for the mock test.

