SBI Clerk Mains 2021 Admit Card released, how to download

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021: The State Bank of India has released the admit card for the Clerk Mains examination 2021. The junior associate (clerk) main exam will be held from October 1 to 17, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- sbi.co.in/careers.

The clerk preliminary recruitment exam was earlier announced on Tuesday (September 20). The qualified candidates in prelims will appear for the mains recruitment exam.

SBI Clerk Mains 2021 Admit Card: Steps to download

Visit the official website- sbi.co.in/careers Click on the 'download clerk mains admit card' link Enter login credentials and then click on submit Admit card will appear on the screen Download, and take a printout for further reference.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the preliminary, main, and specified local language. The selection exam is being conducted for over 5000 vacant junior associate posts.

For details on recruitment, candidates are advised to check the notifications at sbi.co.in.

