BSF Recruitment 2021: Vacancy for 269 GD Constable posts, check how to apply here

BSF GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Border Security Force General Duty Constable Recruitment 2021 application process is going to end on Wednesday (September 22). The total number of vacancies for which the recruitment is being conducted is 269 posts. Candidates can apply for the BSF GD Constable Recruitment 2021 from the official website of BSF-- rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Candidates should note that the vacancies are open for Sports such as Boxing, Judo, Swimming, Cross Country, Kabbadi, Water Sports, Wushu, and Gymnastics, Archery, Wrestling, Weight Lifting, Volleyball, Handball, Tae-Kwondo, Shooting, Basketball, Football, and others.

BSF GD Constable Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Go to the official website-rectt.bsf.gov.in. Click on notification saying "Recruitment of Meritious Sportspersons." A new window would open. Candidates have to enter their name, mobile number, and mail id. Download and take a printout of the application form for further details.

Candidates should fall under the age group of 18 to 21 years of age as of August 1 to apply for BSF GD Constable Recruitment 2021. However, certain age relaxations are allowed.

