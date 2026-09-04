KVS, NVS tier 2 results 2026 OUT for these PGT, TGT, PRT posts; direct link

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) tier two recruitment exam results 2026 have been released for various Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Primary Teachers (PRTs) posts. The KVS, NVS tier two results got released for PGT (English, Physical Education), TGT (Music, Physical Education/ Physical & Health Education), PRT (Music, Special Education). The KVS, NVS tier two TGT, PGT, PRT scorecard is available for download on the official website - examinationservices.nic.in.

KVS, NVS tier two results 2026 declared for these posts -

Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs)

PGT English

PGT Physical Education.

Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs)

TGT (Music)

TGT (Physical Education/ Physical & Health Education).

Primary Teachers (PRTs)

PRT (Music)

PRT (Special Educator).

How to download KVS, NVS tier 2 scorecard for PGT, TGT, PRT posts

The candidates can follow these steps to download KVS, NVS post-wise tier two phase two scorecard PDF on the official website - examinationservices.nic.in. To download KVS, NVS post-wise tier two phase two scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - examinationservices.nic.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. KVS, NVS tier 2 scorecard PDF will be available for download, save KVS, NVS tier 2 scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - examinationservices.nic.in Click on KVS, NVS post-wise tier 2 scorecard PDF link Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials KVS, NVS tier 2 scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download Save KVS, NVS tier 2 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

KVS, NVS tier 2 scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, other details.

Important pointers for KVS, NVS aspirants

Candidates who are required to exercise a preference under the recruitment notification may submit the same through the application portal in accordance with the instructions displayed in their login.

Candidates are advised to exercise their preference carefully within the stipulated period

For posts involving an interview or skill test, the schedule and call letters will be made available in the respective candidate logins after finalisation of the schedule in consultation with KVS/ NVS, as applicable.

For details on KVS, NVS tier 2 result 2026, please visit the official website - examinationservices.nic.in.

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