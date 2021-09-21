Jharkhand JPSC Combined Civil Services Prelims 2021 answer key released, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Candidates can raise objections on JPSC prelims answer key till September 28

JPSC combined civil services prelims 2021 answer key: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) on Tuesday released the answer key of the combined civil services preliminary exam. The answer key is available to download at the official website of the commission- jpsc.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections on JPSC prelims answer key till September 28. Candidates have to mail roll number, registration number, along with the representations for the answer key objection to anskeyobj@jpsc.gov.in.

JPSC Prelims 2021 answer key: How to download

Visit the official website- jpsc.gov.in Click on the JPSC prelims answer key link Download JPSC prelims answer key PDF Take a printout for further reference.

The preliminary exam was conducted on September 19 for 254 vacant posts. For details on the civil service prelims exam, please visit the website- jpsc.gov.in.