Applying for India Post GDS vacancies; know how much you can earn

The India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) registration is underway, the candidates can apply for GDS post on the official website - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. For the job applicants who wish to know how much they can earn, the pay scale will be between Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,470 per month. The last date to apply for GDS post is September 21.

How to apply for India Post GDS post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

The candidates can follow these steps to apply for India Post GDS post. To apply for India Post GDS post, candidates need to visit the official website- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in and click on India Post GDS registration link. Fill the India Post GDS application form with details and upload required documents. Pay India Post GDS application fee and click on submit. Save India Post GDS application form PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Click on India Post GDS registration link Fill India Post GDS application form with details Upload the documents required Pay India Post GDS application fee and click on submit Save India Post GDS application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Applicants must have passed class 10th from a recognized school education board with Maths, local language and English as a core subjects.

Age Limit

The age of the candidates applying for these posts should be between 18 years and 40 years.

Application fee

General and OBC category candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as application fee, whereas SC, ST and female candidates are exempt from fee payment.

Pay scale

The pay scale will vary from Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,470 per month.

The recruitment drive will be held to fill over 25,000 vacancies for Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak posts across postal circles. The recruitment procedure covers a wide range of states, including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

For details on GDS recruitment 2026, please visit the official website- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Also Read:

Class 10 pass; can I apply for this India Post job? Details here