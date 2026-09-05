SBI PO Mains admit card 2026 OUT at sbi.bank.in; know how to download

The State Bank of India (SBI) Probationary Officer (PO) Mains admit card 2026 has been released, the candidates can check and download SBI PO Mains hall ticket PDF on the official website - sbi.bank.in. SBI PO Mains hall ticket login credentials are - application number and password. SBI PO Mains exam is scheduled to be held on September 12.

How to download SBI PO Mains hall ticket PDF at sbi.bank.in

The candidates can follow these steps to download SBI PO Mains hall ticket. To download SBI PO Mains hall ticket, candidates need to visit the official website - sbi.bank.in and click on SBI PO Mains hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number and password. SBI PO Mains hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save SBI PO Mains admit card PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - sbi.bank.in

Click on SBI PO Mains hall ticket PDF link

Use application number, password as the required login credentials

SBI PO Mains admit card PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save SBI PO Mains hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

SBI PO Mains exam centre guidelines 2026

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the SBI PO Mains admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity The candidates need to report at the exam centre half an hour to an hour before the exam Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

SBI PO Prelims scorecard available now at sbi.bank.in

SBI PO Prelims scorecard is available for download on the official website - sbi.bank.in. The candidates can now check their marks through the SBI careers portal window. To download SBI PO prelims scorecard, candidates need to visit the official website - sbi.bank.in and click on SBI PO prelims scorecard pdf link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. SBI PO prelims scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save SBI PO prelims scorecard PDF and take a print out.

For details on SBI PO Mains exam 2026, please visit the official website - sbi.bank.in.

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