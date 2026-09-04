UP Special TET registration begins tomorrow at uppessc.up.gov.in; details on paper pattern, selection process

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) will commence the registration process for Special Teacher Eligibility Test (STET 2026) on Saturday, September 5. The UP Special TET registration window will be opened till October 4, the candidates who wish to apply for UPTET can do so on the official website - uppessc.up.gov.in. The UPTET application correction window will be opened on October 8.

The UPTET application fee for general/ OBC/ EWS candidates is Rs 1000, reserved categories (SC/ ST) - Rs 500, PwD category - Rs 300.

How to apply for UP Special TET at uppessc.up.gov.in

The candidates who wish to apply for UP Special TET can do so on the official website - uppessc.up.gov.in. To apply for UP Special TET 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - uppessc.up.gov.in and click on UP Special TET application form link. Fill the UP Special TET application form with details and upload required documents. Pay the application fee and click on submit. Save UP Special TET application form PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - uppessc.up.gov.in

Click on UP Special TET registration link

Fill the application form with details and upload required documents

Pay the application fee and click on submit

Save UP Special TET application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

UP Special TET Date 2026

UP Special TET will be held on November 3 in an offline mode. The Special TET will be held for two hours and thirty minutes.

Paper One will be conducted for candidates who want to teach Class 1 to 5 and Paper two will be conducted for candidates who want to teach Class 6 to 8.

Both the Paper one and Paper two exams will comprise of 150 objective type questions. Subjects like Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I (Hindi) and Language II (English/Urdu/Sanskrit) will remain the same for both the papers accept Mathematics and Environmental Studies for Paper One and Mathematics and Science OR Social Science for paper two.

UP Special TET selection process

The selection process of UP Special TET comprises of the written examination. Candidates belonging to the general category score 60 per cent and candidates belonging to the reserved category who score 55 per cent will qualify the exam. In total general category, candidates will have to score 90 marks out of 150 and reserved category candidates will have to score 82 marks out of 150.

For details on UP Special TET 2026, please visit the official website - uppessc.up.gov.in.

Also Read:

UPTET result 2026 out at upessc.up.gov.in; here's how to download scorecard, merit list