RRB Recruitment 2021: Northern Railway is hiring for 3093 vacancies, 10th pass can apply

RRB Recruitment 2021: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is looking for candidates to hire for 3,093 apprentice posts in Northern Railway. The Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 application process started on September 20. The last date to apply for the Railway Recruitment is October 20. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 through the official website-- rrcnr.org.

RRB Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates willing to apply for the posts must have passed class 10 from any recognised institution and should have done a certificate course from an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in related trade.

The candidates must fall under the age group of 15 to 24 years. The upper age limit for SC/ST and OBC candidates will be relaxed by five years and three years respectively. All candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100 each.

RRB Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Go to the homepage of RRB-- rrcnr.org Click on the link apprentice recruitment application Fill in the required details. Pay the registration fee. Upload the relevant documents Download and save the submitted application form for future reference.

RRB Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection of candidates for Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 will be done on the basis of screening and scrutiny of the application. There will be no written examination or interview. After the scrutiny of the applications, a merit list will be prepared by considering the total marks of candidates in Class 10 and ITI certificate courses.

