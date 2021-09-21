Women candidates to appear for NDA's entrance exam from May next year: Centre tells SC

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NDA exam notification allowing women cadets will be out by September

The National Defence Academy (NDA) is getting ready for the admission of women cadets, and the government will release notification for the women aspirants by May next year, the Central government informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

In an additional affidavit filed by Captain Shantanu Sharma, Director (AG), Ministry of Defence, the government has proposed to have the necessary training mechanism, establishing standard medical standards, and building the necessary infrastructure.

"... only medically fit candidates meeting selection criteria are allowed... standards for male cadets are in place, appropriate standards for women are in the process of formulation... taking into account age and nature of training, as also functional/operational requirements," the apex court was informed.

The government further mentioned that any dilution of physical training for women candidates would affect the battle worthiness of the armed forces. At present, there are no parallel (physical) standards for women candidates and the government is planning to formulate it following detailed analysis to maintain operational readiness.

"In order to cater to the above, a Study Group has been constituted, comprising of experts to expeditiously formulate the comprehensive curriculum for women cadets at the NDA," the government said.

The government has announced board officers to give a holistic and futuristic proposal for the training of women cadets at the NDA, incorporating all relevant aspects.

Following the Supreme Court direction earlier this month, Armed forces have taken a decision to allow female candidates in National Defence Academy (NDA. The Centre told the Supreme Court that Army, IAF, and Navy chiefs have agreed over the proposal to allow the entry of women into the NDA, Naval academies.

The top court in its verdict earlier mentioned that the policy decision is based on "gender discrimination".

