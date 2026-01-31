Sunetra Pawar's quick rise to Maharashtra Deputy CM and why Sharad Pawar was 'not consulted' | Analysis Though Sunetra Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister, NCP(SP) supremo Sharad Pawar dropped a bombshell and claimed that Ajit Pawar wanted the NCP to reunite and his late nephew had also finalised February 12 as the date to announce a merger of the two factions.

Mumbai:

Within just three days following her husband Ajit Pawar's unfortunate death in a plane crash near the Baramati airport in Pune district, Sunetra Pawar on Saturday was sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, a position that was held by the late Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president. The 62-year-old was also named as NCP's legislature party leader.

A section of NCP leaders also want Sunetra to become the next national president of the party, another position that was held by her late husband. Chhagan Bhujbal, veteran NCP leader and Maharashtra minister, said everyone in the party want Sunetra to take charge of the responsibilities that were previously held by Ajit Pawar. "People want it, and our MLAs are also demanding the same. This is absolutely right," he told reporters.

Sharad Pawar's February 12 bombshell

Though Sunetra was sworn in as deputy chief minister on Saturday, NCP(SP) supremo Sharad Pawar dropped a bombshell and claimed that Ajit Pawar wanted the NCP to reunite and his late nephew had also finalised February 12 as the date to announce a merger of the two factions. Speaking at a press conference in Baramati, the veteran politician also claimed that he had no idea about Sunetra's oath-taking.

"I am not aware of the swearing-in. I didn't even know that it was scheduled for today. There was no discussion with me about the swearing-in. Her party (NCP) may have made the decision. The names of Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare came up, and it is learnt that they took the initiative. They might have taken a decision internally within the party," he said.

"The decision on the merger was supposed to be announced on February 12. Ajit had given this date, but unfortunately, the accident took place," he added.

NCP leader refutes claim

However, NCP's Maharashtra unit chief Sunil Dattatray Tatkare has refuted the claim and said that the January 17 meeting between Ajit and Sharad was regarding an agricultural issue. He further stated that their alliance was only restricted to the local body elections in Maharashtra. It must be mentioned here that the two NCP factions had formed an alliance for municipal corporation elections in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

"The January 17 video of a meeting of Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, which is being circulated, was of a tea party after an agriculture exhibition in Baramati. Ajit dada himself had told the media that the meeting was about alliance for local body polls," Tatkare told reporters.

What Sharad Pawar's exclusion means?

Many believe that if the two factions reunite and with Ajit gone, the control of the party will again go to Sharad Pawar. Those who had supported Ajit during the split in 2023 also fear that they will be sidelined by Sharad Pawar's loyalists once a reunification takes place. Also, the reunification could mean an exit for the NCP from the Mahayuti, which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier said that he would welcome whatever decision the NCP takes. On Saturday, a section of NCP leaders also met the chief minister and handed over a letter stating Sunetra's appointment as party's legislature leader. Fadnavis had later forwarded it to Governor Acharya Devvrat.

Still, many consider that NCP's reunion is only a matter of time and Sunetra's appointment is just temporary. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT), a member of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), has given a mixed opinion over the recent developments in Maharashtra, with party MP leader Sanjay Raut blaming the BJP for the haste oath-taking ceremony of Sunetra.

