UPSC Engineering Services, Combined Geo-Scientist Exams 2022 notification to be released tomorrow

UPSC Engineering Services, Combined Geo-Scientist Exams 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Engineering Services exam, Combined Geo-Scientist exam notification will be released on Wednesday (September 22). Interested candidates can apply on the official website- upsc.gov.in.

The preliminary exams will be conducted on February 20. The official notification on Geo-Scientist, Engineering Services exams will contain the details of educational qualification, age limit, selection process and final merit list.

Meanwhile, the result of UPSC combined geo-scientist and geologist main exam was released on August 16. The combined geo-scientist main (written) exam 2021 was earlier conducted on July 17 and 18. For details on Engineering Services, Geo-Scientist mains result, candidates can check at the official website- upsc.gov.in.

