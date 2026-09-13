SSC CGL tier one exam dates 2026 announced; check paper pattern, admit card tentative release date - details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the dates for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier one exam 2026. SSC CGL tier one exam is scheduled to be held from September 30 to October 30, 2026. The CGL tier one exam will be held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode.

The candidates who will appear in the SSC CGL tier one exam can expect their hall ticket by September 25, four to five days before the exam. The SSC CGL tier one exam hall ticket once released, will be available for download on the official website - ssc.gov.in.

How to download SSC CGL tier one hall ticket 2026

To download SSC CGL tier one hall ticket 2026, candidates need to visit the official portal - ssc.gov.in and click on tier one admit card link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. SSC CGL tier one hall ticket PDF will be available for download, save SSC CGL tier one admit card PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - ssc.gov.in Click on SSC CGL tier one admit card PDF link Use application number, date of birth as the login credentials SSC CGL tier one admit card PDF will appear on the screen for download Save SSC CGL tier one hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

SSC CGL tier one admit card will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

SSC CGL tier one paper pattern 2026

SSC CGL tier one paper will contain 100 multiple-choice questions from sections of General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, English Comprehension. The total marks in SSC CGL tier one paper is 200.

SSC CGL tier one exam centre guidelines 2026

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the SSC CGL tier one admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on SSC CGL tier one exam 2026, please visit the official website - ssc.gov.in.

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