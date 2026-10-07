BPSC 72nd prelims postponed again, October 25 exam cancelled; new date yet to be announced

Patna:

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has once again postponed the Preliminary Test (PT) for the 72nd Combined Competitive Examination. The examination was scheduled to be held on October 25, 2026, but candidates will no longer appear for the BPSC PT on the proposed date. The commission has not yet made an official announcement regarding the postponement. However, the examination has reportedly been cancelled due to unavoidable circumstances. The BPSC is yet to announce a fresh date for the preliminary examination.

BPSC 72nd PT exam postponed again

The 72nd BPSC Combined Competitive Examination was initially scheduled to be conducted on July 26, 2026. The commission later revised its examination calendar and shifted the PT to October 25.

With the October 25 examination now postponed again, candidates preparing for the prestigious state-level recruitment examination are facing further uncertainty. Aspirants will have to wait for the commission to announce the revised examination schedule.

1,189 posts to be filled through BPSC 72nd CCE

The 72nd BPSC Combined Competitive Examination is being conducted for the recruitment of candidates against 1,189 posts across various departments of the Bihar government. The preliminary examination is the first stage of the selection process. Candidates who qualify for the PT will subsequently move to the next stages of the recruitment process as per the commission's rules.

No applications for Bihar govt's Science & Technology department

Last month, the Bihar Public Service Commission said it received no applications in response to last year's advertisements for 218 vacancies in the Department of Science, Technology and Technological Education. In a statement, the BPSC said the department wanted to appoint faculty members, including heads of department, at various polytechnic institutes. "It is hereby informed that the BPSC had published advertisements on August 26, 2025, for the regular appointment to a total of 218 vacant posts of Heads of Departments in various departments/subjects in Government Polytechnic and Government Women's Polytechnic institutions under the Department of Science, Technology and Technical Education, Bihar", the BPSC said in a notice.

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