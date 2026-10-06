DRDO Apprentice recruitment 2026: Last date to apply online is October 12; check eligibility criteria, stipend

The Defence Research and Development Organisation has invited applications for apprenticeship positions. The vacancies are for 50 posts at its Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE) in Chandipur. There are 15 Graduate Apprentice posts and 35 Technician Apprentice posts. The candidates who wish to apply online can do so on the official website - drdo.gov.in. The last date to submit application is October 12.

Eligibility criteria

Graduate apprenticeship

The candidates with BTech qualification in selected discipline can apply for Graduate apprenticeship category. The candidates need to pass their qualifying exams between 2022 to 2026.

Technician Apprenticeship

For the Technician Apprenticeship, candidates need to hold a Diploma qualification.

Who is not eligible to apply

Graduate degree holders who had training or job experience for one year or more after attaining the essential qualification shall not be eligible for being engaged as an apprentice under the act.

Vacancy details

The 15 vacancies for Graduate Apprentice posts are in Electronics and Communication, Mechanical, Computer Science, Chemical. The 35 vacancies for Technician Apprentice posts are in Civil, Computer Science, Electronics and Communication, Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, Cinematography, Automobile.

Stipend

The selected apprentice for Graduate Apprentice posts will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 12,300. The monthly stipend for the Technician Apprenticeship category is Rs 10,900.

How to apply for DRDO Apprenticeship Recruitment 2026

The candidates can apply for DRDO Apprenticeship 2026 on the official website - drdo.gov.in. To apply for DRDO Apprenticeship, candidates need to visit the official portal - apprenticeshipindia.gov.in and click on Apprenticeship posts. Register and generate login credentials. Login with your registered credentials. Proceed with your application form. Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Visit the official website - apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

Register and generate login credentials

Login with your registered credentials

Proceed with your application form

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Selection criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in their academic careers. Selected candidates have to submit a Medical Fitness Certificate at the time of joining.

For details on DRDO Apprentice recruitment 2026, please visit the official website - drdo.gov.in.

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