MPPSC exams to be held twice from 2027: CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal:

The Madhya Pradesh State Public Service Commission (MPPSC) exam will be held twice in a year from 2027. The decision was announced by CM Mohan Yadav at the "CM Youth Conclave-2026" held in Bhopal on Tuesday, October 6. The government is also planning to set up 12 new medical colleges and 12 skill universities offering employment-oriented courses, CM said. The stipend for researchers will be increased to Rs 25,000 from Rs 16,000, he added.

Sports to be among government's top priorities in 2027

Yadav said that sports will be among the government's top priorities in 2027, pointing out that sportspersons from Madhya Pradesh bagged five medals in the recently held Asian Games.

"We have included sports as a subject and have arranged for the promotion of coaches.

Our government will build stadiums in every assembly constituency. Now, we are also winning medals in shooting and archery. Sports will remain a top priority in 2027," he said.

The government has allocated over Rs 800 crore for sports and youth welfare in the financial year 2026-27.

Free online coaching for students

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to provide free online coaching for various exams. The State Minister Rakesh Singh earlier said that the selected children will receive structured training tailored to their potential, enabling them to secure better opportunities in the field of sports.

He added that the state government's primary focus will be on discovering talent at an early age and providing them with systematic training. “One crore (10 million) youths will be trained in AI skills within a year,” he said.

'Future belongs to AI'

Saying that the government believes the future belongs to AI, he said training will be provided to ensure youth move in a positive direction and can work shoulder-to-shoulder with their counterparts from across the country.

Last month, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the 'Youth Parliament 2026' at the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly and urged the youth of the country to actively participate in politics. He said that the youth should study and become doctors and engineers, and also enter politics to strengthen democracy. He added that the youth of the country must actively participate in politics.

-With PTI Inputs

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