UTET answer key 2026 OUT at ubse.uk.gov.in; know how to raise objections

The Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2026 answer key has been released, the candidates can check and download UTET answer key 2026 on the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in. UTET was held on September 29 for Classes 1 to 8.

How to download UTET answer key 2026 at ubse.uk.gov.in

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download UTET answer key 2026 on the official portal - ubse.uk.gov.in. To download UTET answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official portal - ubse.uk.gov.in and click on UTET answer key 2026 PDF link. UBSE UTET answer key 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UBSE UTET answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in

Click on UTET answer key 2026 PDF link

UBSE UTET answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UBSE UTET answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to raise objections on UBSE UTET answer key 2026

The UTET answer key objection facility will remain available till October 15. The candidates can raise objections on UTET answer key 2026 on the official portal - ubse.uk.gov.in. To raise objections on UTET answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official portal - ubse.uk.gov.in and click on UTET answer key objection window link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit. Save UTET answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in

Click on UTET answer key 2026 objection window fee

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save UTET answer key PDF and take a print out.

After reviewing objections received on UTET answer key 2026, UBSE UTET final answer key and result will be released. The candidates can check and download UTET final answer key and scorecard PDF on the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in.

For details on UBSE UTET answer key 2026, please visit the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in.

Also Read:

Punjab Police Constable result 2026 OUT at punjabpolice.gov.in; how to download roll number-wise list PDF