AP Special TET hall ticket 2026 OUT at tet2dsc.apcfss.in; how to download

The Andhra Pradesh, AP Special TET hall ticket 2026 has been released, the candidates can check and download AP Special TET hall ticket PDF on the official website - tet2dsc.apcfss.in. AP Special TET will be held from October 11 to 21, 2026.

How to download AP Special TET hall ticket 2026

The candidates can check and download AP Special TET hall ticket 2026 on the official website - tet2dsc.apcfss.in. To download AP Special TET hall ticket, candidates need to visit the official portal - tet2dsc.apcfss.in and click on AP Special TET admit card PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. AP Special TET admit card PDF will be available for download, save AP Special TET admit card PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - tet2dsc.apcfss.in

Click on AP Special TET admit card PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

AP Special TET hall ticket PDF will be available for download

Save AP Special TET admit card PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

AP Special TET hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, exam centre address, shift timings, other details.

AP Special TET exam centre guidelines

It is crucial to arrive early as the entry to the exam center will close 30 minutes before the exam commences. Latecomers will not be allowed to enter.

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with AP Special TET admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on AP Special TET 2026, please visit the official website - tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

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