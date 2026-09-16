Uttar Pradesh Teacher Recruitment 2026: UPESSC announces 15,012 vacancies | Check registration, exam dates

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission has issued recruitment notifications for 15,012 teacher posts across the Basic and Secondary Education departments. The vacancies include 11,508 Assistant Teacher (Urban) posts, 897 Assistant Teacher posts for attached primary sections of non-government-aided secondary schools, and 2,607 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posts.
The applications for assistant teacher posts will begin on September 16, while PGT applications will start on September 18.
Recruitment for over 11,000 Assistant Teacher posts
The recruitment drive covers 897 Assistant Teacher (Primary-affiliated) posts, 11,508 Assistant Teacher (Urban) posts, and 2,607 Lecturer posts. Please note that two separate advertisements have been issued for these 15,012 posts, and the application process for them differs.
|Name of Post
|Number of Posts
|Application Start Date
|Assistant Teacher (Affiliated Primary)
|897
|September 16
|Assistant Teacher (Urban)
|11,508
|September 16
|Lecturer (PGT)
|2,607
|September 18
|Total posts
|15,012
Applications for Assistant Teacher posts begin today | Check
For the 11,508 Assistant Teacher (Urban) and 897 Assistant Teacher posts, the registration process begins today, September 16. Candidates can deposit the application fee until October 15 and make corrections to their applications until October 19. The examination is scheduled to be held on December 3 and 4.
|Online Registration (OTR) /Application Start Date
|16-09-2026
|Last Date for Payment of Online Application Fee
|15-10-2026
|Last Date for Correction in Online Application
|19-10-2026
|Examination Date
|December 3 and 4
Here's the schedule for Post Graduate Teachers
For the 2,607 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posts, online registration will begin on September 18. The last date to deposit the application fee is October 17, while application corrections can be made until October 21. The PGT examination will be conducted on December 15 and 16.
|Online Registration (OTR) /Application Start Date
|18-09-2026
|Last Date for Payment of Online Application Fee
|17-10-2026
|Last Date for Correction in Online Application
|21-10-2026
|Examination Date
|December 15 and 16
Fee information
|Description
|Information
|Application fee for General/OBC/EWS
|Rs 1,000
|Application fee for SC/ST
|Rs 500
|Fee for differently-abled candidates
|Rs 300
|Fee payment mode
|Debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI
|Minimum age
|21 years (as of 1 July 2026 )
|Maximum age
|40 years (as of 1 July 2026 )
|Age relaxation
|As per Uttar Pradesh UPESSC Primary Teacher Exam rules, Advertisement No. 05/2026
The commission has introduced a One-Time Registration (OTR) system for candidates applying for the advertised teaching posts. Candidates must complete the OTR process before submitting their applications for the respective posts.
The detailed advertisements, eligibility criteria, and application guidelines are available on the official UPESSC website, upessc.up.gov.in. Candidates are advised to carefully read the detailed notification and eligibility requirements before submitting their applications.
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