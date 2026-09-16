Uttar Pradesh Teacher Recruitment 2026: UPESSC announces 15,012 vacancies | Check registration, exam dates

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission has issued recruitment notifications for 15,012 teacher posts across the Basic and Secondary Education departments. The vacancies include 11,508 Assistant Teacher (Urban) posts, 897 Assistant Teacher posts for attached primary sections of non-government-aided secondary schools, and 2,607 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posts.

The applications for assistant teacher posts will begin on September 16, while PGT applications will start on September 18.

Recruitment for over 11,000 Assistant Teacher posts

The recruitment drive covers 897 Assistant Teacher (Primary-affiliated) posts, 11,508 Assistant Teacher (Urban) posts, and 2,607 Lecturer posts. Please note that two separate advertisements have been issued for these 15,012 posts, and the application process for them differs.

Name of Post Number of Posts Application Start Date Assistant Teacher (Affiliated Primary) 897 September 16 Assistant Teacher (Urban) 11,508 September 16 Lecturer (PGT) 2,607 September 18 Total posts 15,012

Applications for Assistant Teacher posts begin today | Check

For the 11,508 Assistant Teacher (Urban) and 897 Assistant Teacher posts, the registration process begins today, September 16. Candidates can deposit the application fee until October 15 and make corrections to their applications until October 19. The examination is scheduled to be held on December 3 and 4.

Online Registration (OTR) /Application Start Date 16-09-2026 Last Date for Payment of Online Application Fee 15-10-2026 Last Date for Correction in Online Application 19-10-2026 Examination Date December 3 and 4

Here's the schedule for Post Graduate Teachers

For the 2,607 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posts, online registration will begin on September 18. The last date to deposit the application fee is October 17, while application corrections can be made until October 21. The PGT examination will be conducted on December 15 and 16.

Online Registration (OTR) /Application Start Date 18-09-2026 Last Date for Payment of Online Application Fee 17-10-2026 Last Date for Correction in Online Application 21-10-2026 Examination Date December 15 and 16

Fee information

Description Information Application fee for General/OBC/EWS Rs 1,000 Application fee for SC/ST Rs 500 Fee for differently-abled candidates Rs 300 Fee payment mode Debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI Minimum age 21 years (as of 1 July 2026 ) Maximum age 40 years (as of 1 July 2026 ) Age relaxation As per Uttar Pradesh UPESSC Primary Teacher Exam rules, Advertisement No. 05/2026

The commission has introduced a One-Time Registration (OTR) system for candidates applying for the advertised teaching posts. Candidates must complete the OTR process before submitting their applications for the respective posts.

The detailed advertisements, eligibility criteria, and application guidelines are available on the official UPESSC website, upessc.up.gov.in. Candidates are advised to carefully read the detailed notification and eligibility requirements before submitting their applications.

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