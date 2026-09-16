UP Teacher Recruitment 2026: Yogi govt announces over 15,000 PRT, PGT vacancies, applications begin today

Lucknow:

The Yogi government has announced vacancies for 15,012 teacher posts. The vacancies has been announced for 897 Assistant Teacher (Affiliated Primary) positions, 11,508 Assistant Teacher (Urban), 2,607 Lecturer (PGT). The application process for the assistant teacher positions has started, while the registration process for PGT positions will begin on September 18. The candidates can apply online for the UP PRT, PGT posts on the official website - upessc.up.gov.in.

How to apply for UP PRT, PGT posts at upessc.up.gov.in

The candidates who wish to apply for UP PRT, PGT posts can do so on the official website - upessc.up.gov.in. To apply, candidates need to visit the official website - upessc.up.gov.in and click on UP PRT, PGT application process link. Enter details in the UP PRT, PGT application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save UP PRT, PGT application form PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - upessc.up.gov.in Click on PRT, PGT registration link Fill the UP PRT, PGT registration form with details Upload required documents and pay the application fee Click on submit Save UP PRT, PGT application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 1,500 for General, OBC, and EWS candidates, Rs 750 for SC and ST candidates and Rs 500 for PwD/PH candidates.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification

For TGT posts, candidates are required to have a Graduate Degree in the related subject and B.Ed/BTC or any other training certificate.

For PGT posts, candidates must have Post Graduate Degree in the related subject through the advertisement.

Salary

For TGT Teacher, Rs 9300-34800 + Grade Pay Rs 4600

For PGT Teacher, Rs 9300-34800 + Grade Pay Rs 4800/-

Selection procedure

The candidates will have to go through a written exam, followed by an interview, to get the post of TGT or PGT in UP state government affiliated schools.

The written exam of UP PGT and TGT will have topics of General Awareness, General Knowledge, Reasoning and Maths.

For details on UP Teacher Recruitment 2026, please visit the official website - upessc.up.gov.in.

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