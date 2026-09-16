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RRB JE CBT 2 result 2026 OUT at RRB websites; know how to download roll number-wise list PDF

Written By: Arnab Mitra
Published: ,Updated:

The candidates can check the JE CBT 2 result on the RRB websites and download the roll number-wise list PDF. Over 39,000 candidates appeared for JE CBT 2 exam held on July 2, 2026.

Check RRB JE CBT 2 result 2026 at RRB websites.
Check RRB JE CBT 2 result 2026 at RRB websites. Image Source : India TV

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the result for the Junior Engineer (JE) CBT two exam 2026. The candidates can check the JE CBT 2 result on the RRB websites and download the roll number-wise list PDF. Over 39,000 candidates appeared for JE CBT 2 exam held on July 2, 2026. 

The candidates can download RRB JE CBT 2 scorecard on the RRB websites. To download RRB JE CBT 2 scorecard, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on JE CBT 2 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. RRB JE CBT 2 scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save RRB JE CBT 2 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

How to download RRB JE CBT 2 roll number-wise list PDF

To download RRB JE CBT 2 roll number-wise list PDF, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on JE CBT 2 roll number-wise list PDF link. RRB JE CBT 2 roll number-wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen.

  1. Visit the RRB websites 
  2. Click on RRB JE CBT 2 roll number-wise list PDF link 
  3. RRB JE CBT 2 roll number-wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  4. Save RRB JE CBT 2 roll number-wise list PDF and take a print out. 

RRB websites to check JE CBT 2 result 2026 

Know about Document Verification Process 

The qualified candidates in RRB JE CBT 2 exam will appear for document verification process. Here are the list of documents required in the document verification process - 

  • RRB JE CBT 2 scorecard 
  • Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates
  • Valid identity proof
  • Passport-size photographs
  • Domicile certificate (if applicable)
  • Category/EWS certificate (if applicable). 

For details on RRB JE CBT 2 result 2026, please visit RRB websites. 

Also Read: 

UP Teacher Recruitment 2026: Yogi govt announces over 15,000 PRT, PGT vacancies, applications begin today 

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