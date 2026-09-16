RRB JE CBT 2 result 2026 OUT at RRB websites; know how to download roll number-wise list PDF

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the result for the Junior Engineer (JE) CBT two exam 2026. The candidates can check the JE CBT 2 result on the RRB websites and download the roll number-wise list PDF. Over 39,000 candidates appeared for JE CBT 2 exam held on July 2, 2026.
The candidates can download RRB JE CBT 2 scorecard on the RRB websites. To download RRB JE CBT 2 scorecard, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on JE CBT 2 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. RRB JE CBT 2 scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save RRB JE CBT 2 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
How to download RRB JE CBT 2 roll number-wise list PDF
To download RRB JE CBT 2 roll number-wise list PDF, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on JE CBT 2 roll number-wise list PDF link. RRB JE CBT 2 roll number-wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen.
- Visit the RRB websites
- Click on RRB JE CBT 2 roll number-wise list PDF link
- RRB JE CBT 2 roll number-wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save RRB JE CBT 2 roll number-wise list PDF and take a print out.
RRB websites to check JE CBT 2 result 2026
- RRB Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in
- RRB Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in
- RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in
- RRB Bhubaneswar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in
- RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in
- RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in
- RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in
- RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbgkp.gov.in
- RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
- RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in
- RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in
- RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in
- RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in
- RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
- RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in
- RRB Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in
- RRB Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
- RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org
- RRB Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in.
Know about Document Verification Process
The qualified candidates in RRB JE CBT 2 exam will appear for document verification process. Here are the list of documents required in the document verification process -
- RRB JE CBT 2 scorecard
- Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates
- Valid identity proof
- Passport-size photographs
- Domicile certificate (if applicable)
- Category/EWS certificate (if applicable).
For details on RRB JE CBT 2 result 2026, please visit RRB websites.
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