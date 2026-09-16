RRB JE CBT 2 result 2026 OUT at RRB websites; know how to download roll number-wise list PDF

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the result for the Junior Engineer (JE) CBT two exam 2026. The candidates can check the JE CBT 2 result on the RRB websites and download the roll number-wise list PDF. Over 39,000 candidates appeared for JE CBT 2 exam held on July 2, 2026.

The candidates can download RRB JE CBT 2 scorecard on the RRB websites. To download RRB JE CBT 2 scorecard, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on JE CBT 2 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. RRB JE CBT 2 scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save RRB JE CBT 2 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download RRB JE CBT 2 roll number-wise list PDF

To download RRB JE CBT 2 roll number-wise list PDF, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on JE CBT 2 roll number-wise list PDF link. RRB JE CBT 2 roll number-wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen.

Visit the RRB websites Click on RRB JE CBT 2 roll number-wise list PDF link RRB JE CBT 2 roll number-wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen Save RRB JE CBT 2 roll number-wise list PDF and take a print out.

RRB websites to check JE CBT 2 result 2026

Know about Document Verification Process

The qualified candidates in RRB JE CBT 2 exam will appear for document verification process. Here are the list of documents required in the document verification process -

RRB JE CBT 2 scorecard

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates

Valid identity proof

Passport-size photographs

Domicile certificate (if applicable)

Category/EWS certificate (if applicable).

For details on RRB JE CBT 2 result 2026, please visit RRB websites.

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