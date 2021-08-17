UPSC Engineering Services, Combined Geo-Scientist Exams 2022 notification to be released in September

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC Engineering Services, Combined Geo-Scientist Exams will be released on September 22

UPSC Engineering Services, Combined Geo-Scientist Exams 2022: The official notification of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Engineering Services exam, Combined Geo-Scientist Exam will be released in September. According to UPSC, the recruitment exam notification will be released on September 22, the candidates can apply till October 22. The candidates can apply on the official website- upsc.gov.in.

The preliminary exams will be conducted on February 20. The official notification on Geo-Scientist, Engineering Services exams will contain the details of educational qualification, age limit, selection process and final merit list.

Meanwhile, the result of UPSC combined geo-scientist and geologist main exam was released on August 16. The candidates who appeared in the mains exam can check the merit list at the official website- upsc.gov.in.

The combined geo-scientist main (written) exam 2021 was earlier conducted on July 17 and 18. For details on Engineering Services, Geo-Scientist mains result, candidates can check at the official website- upsc.gov.in.

