UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist 2021 Main Result declared, how to check

UPSC Geo-Scientist 2021 Main Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result for the combined geo-scientist and geologist main exam. The candidates who appeared in the mains exam can check the merit list at the official website- upsc.gov.in.

The combined geo-scientist main (written) exam 2021 was earlier conducted on July 17 and 18. "The candidature of these candidates is PROVISIONAL subject to their being found eligible in all respects. The candidates would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claim relating to age, educational qualifications, community, physical disability etc. at the time of the Personality Test. They are, therefore, advised to keep the said certificates ready," UPSC notification mentioned.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Mains 2021 Result: How to check

Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in Click on the ‘geo-scientist mains result’ link A pdf with roll number of the selected candidates will appear on the screen Download, take a printout for further reference.

The UPSC DAF form will be available from August 24 to September 7. "Important instructions regarding filling up of the DAF and submitting the same ONLINE to the Commission will also be available on the website. The candidates who have been declared successful have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the website before filling up the ONLINE Detailed Application Form. The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination-2021 published in the gazette of India, dated 07/10/2020," read the UPSC notification.

UPSC will release the marksheets of the Geo-Scientist exam within 15 days from the final result. The Geo-Scientist exam marksheets will remain available on the official website- upsc.gov.in for a period of 60 days.

For further details on geo-scientist mains result, candidates can check at the official website- upsc.gov.in.

