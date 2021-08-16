RRB NTPC Answer Key 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Answer Key to be released today; check websites, direct link

Follow us on RRB NTPC Answer Key 2019 to be released today

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2019 LIVE: Over 1.23 crore (1,23,10,437) candidates who took Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) non-technical popular categories (NTPC exam) will get their answer key on Monday (August 16). According to RRB, the answer key will be released at 8 pm today, the candidates can download the answer key till August 23.

The answer key will be available to download at all the region-based railway recruitment board websites. Candidates from Allahabad region can check through rrbald.gov.in, Ahmedabad- rrbahmedabad.gov.in, Kolkata- rrbkolkata.gov.in, Guwahati- rrbguwahati.gov.in.

The candidates can follow these steps to download the NTPC answer key. Visit the region-based official websites. Click on the link to download 'answer key'. Enter registration number and date of birth. Answer key will appear on the screen. Download the answer key, take a printout for further reference.

The NTPC recruitment exam was held for 35, 208 vacant posts. The phase-wise exam for NTPC posts started earlier in December last year.

