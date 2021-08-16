Monday, August 16, 2021
     
RRB NTPC Answer Key 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Answer Key to be released today; check websites, direct link

According to RRB, the answer key will be released at 8 pm today and the candidates can download the answer key till August 23. The answer key will be available to download at all the regional railway recruitment board websites.

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 16, 2021 14:15 IST
RRB NTPC Answer Key 2019

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2019 to be released today 

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2019 LIVE: Over 1.23 crore (1,23,10,437) candidates who took Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) non-technical popular categories (NTPC exam) will get their answer key on Monday (August 16). According to RRB, the answer key will be released at 8 pm today, the candidates can download the answer key till August 23. 

The answer key will be available to download at all the region-based railway recruitment board websites. Candidates from Allahabad region can check through rrbald.gov.in, Ahmedabad- rrbahmedabad.gov.in, Kolkata- rrbkolkata.gov.in, Guwahati- rrbguwahati.gov.in

The candidates can follow these steps to download the NTPC answer key. Visit the region-based official websites.  Click on the link to download 'answer key'. Enter registration number and date of birth. Answer key will appear on the screen. Download the answer key, take a printout for further reference. 

The NTPC recruitment exam was held for  35, 208 vacant posts. The phase-wise exam for NTPC posts started earlier in December last year.   

 

