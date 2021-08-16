Assam Civil Services Prelims 2021 Admit Card: How to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Assam Civil Services Prelims will be held on September 12

Assam Civil Services Prelims 2021: The admit card of the Assam civil services prelims will be released on August 21, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- apsc.nic.in. The civil services prelims will be conducted on September 12.

The prelims exam will be held in two shifts, morning shift from 10 am to 12 noon, and afternoon shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Assam Civil Services Prelims Hall Ticket: Steps to download

Visit the official website- apsc.nic.in Click on the download 'Admit Card' link Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number Admit card will appear on the screen Download hall ticket, take a print out for further reference.

Candidates are advised to carry any one of the valid Photo ID proof such as PAN card or Driving License or Passport or Voter ID or Aadhaar Card ID card issued by Educational Institutions, Govt. Departments, Public Sector Undertakings, and other necessary documents at the exam centre.

The recruitment exam will be conducted for 331 vacant posts.

LIVE UPDATES | RRB NTPC Answer Key 2019 to be released today

ALSO READ | OSSSC RI Admit Card 2021 released, steps to download