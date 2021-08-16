OSSSC RI Admit Card 2021 released, steps to download

Follow us on OSSSC RI exam will be held on August 29

OSSSC RI Admit Card 2021: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the hall ticket for Revenue Inspector (RI) exam. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the website- osssc.gov.in.

The OSSSC RI exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 29. The written exam will be conducted in both the shifts, morning from 10 AM to 12 noon, and afternoon from 3 PM to 5 PM.

OSSSC RI Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

Visit the official website- osssc.gov.in Click on the download 'Hall Ticket' link Enter registration number, date of birth OSSSC RI Hall Ticket will appear on the screen Download OSSSC RI hall ticket, take a print out for further reference.

The recruitment process is being conducted for 586 vacant posts of Revenue Inspector in District Cadre. The candidates will be appointed on contractual basis initially.

