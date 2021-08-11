RPSC Recruitment 2021: Exam scheduled in September, date, vacancy details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI RPSC to conduct SI, Platoon Commander recruitment exam from September 13 to 15.

RPSC Recruitment 2021: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is set to conduct a recruitment exam between September 13 and 15, for the selection of candidates for Sub-Inspector, Platoon Commander posts. Candidates who have registered to appear for the exam will be able to download their admit card soon from the official website -- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in -- once released. The RPSC recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 856 vacancies.

RPSC Recruitment 2021: Exam details

According to the RPSC notification, the exams for SI, Platoon Commander selection will be held in two sessions each day. The first session exam will be from 10 am to 12 noon and the second session exam will be from 3 pm to 5 pm. The RPSC SI, Platoon Commander Recruitment 2021 registration was previously scheduled to start on July 28, which was later postponed.

RSPC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the above mentioned post must be a graduate from a recognised university. They must know the culture of Rajasthan and can write Hindi Devanagari language. The candidates applying for the above-mentioned post should fall in the age group of 21 to 40 years of age.

RPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy detail

Sub Inspector AP (TSP & Non TSP)- 746

Sub Inspector IB (TSP)- 1

Sub Inspector IB (Non-TSP)- 63

Platoon Commander (Non-TSP)- 38

Sub Inspector MBC (TSP)- 11

