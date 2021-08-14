DSSSB TGT, Stenographer post 2021: Answer key released, steps to raise objection here

Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board, DSSSB Answer Key 2021 has been released today, on August 14. DSSSB has just released the provisional answer and it has been released for the exams held on August 1, 7 and 8, 2021. Candidates appeared in these exam can check the answer keys on the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in and raise objection accordingly.
The last date to raise objection for DSSSB Answer Key 2021 is August 17, 2021. The online written exam for TGT Computer Science was conducted on August 1 and 7, while the examinations for caretaker, TGT and stenographer were held on August 8, 2021.
DSSSB Answer Key 2021: How to download
- Visit the official website of Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board as shared above.
- Go to the ‘Recent Notification’ section available on the homepage.
- Alternatively, click on the direct link here - DSSSB Answer Key 2021.
- Enter application number and date of birth to login.
- Check and download DSSSB Answer Key 2021.
- Raise objection in case of any discrepancies by clicking on the appropriate link.
- Take a print of the objection raised for any future reference.