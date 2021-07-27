Assam Civil Services exam 2021: Phase 1 scheduled on September 12

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Assam Civil Services phase one exam has been scheduled to be conducted on September 12.

The Assam Combined Competitive exam preliminary phase for selection to state civil service, police service, and other services is scheduled to take place on September 12, APSC, the state public service commission said. The selection process for Assam Civil Services is done through a preliminary exam, followed by the main exam, and a personal interview.

"The status of the applications and e-Admission certificates of candidates for the said examination will be uploaded in the website apsc.nic.in in due course. All candidates should check the status of their applications before downloading their e-Admission Certificates," the APSC has informed candidates.

Assam Civil Services exam 2021: Important documents

Candidates are advised to carry any one of the valid Photo ID proof such as PAN card or Driving License or Passport or Voter ID or Aadhaar Card ID card issued by Educational Institutions, Govt. Departments, Public Sector Undertakings, and other institutions to the exam.

Assam Civil Services exam 2021: Vacancy detail

This year, a total of 331 vacancies will be filled through this exam in phases. The preliminary exam will be held in 31 districts and the main exam will only be held in Guwahati.

