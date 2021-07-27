Manipur Board 10th result 2021: Check release date and time

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manipur Board 10 Result 2021 to be out by July 31.

Board of Secondary Education, Manipur, BOSEM is going to declare the class 10 result 2021 by July 31. This year, 44,000 plus students appeared for the Manipur 10 exam. Candidates who are expecting their results can check it on the official website of the board- bsem.nic.in. Manipur Board class 10 exam was also canceled this year due to the Covid-19 second wave. The students will be evaluated on the basis of internal assessments set by the board,

Manipur board class 10: Evaluation Criteria

Students will be marked on the basis of their class 9 performance. Class 9 results will have a weightage of 30 marks. Internal assessment will also be taken into consideration. It will have 20 marks. Further, the marks obtained by students in their preboard examination will have the most weightage. It will have 50 marks.

Students who are unsatisfied with their exam results will be given a chance to sit for examinations. However, the details for the same have not been released by the board yet. Meanwhile, the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur, announced its class 12 results on July 24, 2021. The board saw over 99 per cent pass percentage.

READ| Uttarakhand schools to reopen for Classes 6 to 12

ALSO READ| NCERT will conduct National Achievement Survey in schools in November: Dharmendra Pradhan

Latest Education News