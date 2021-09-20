CBSE CTET 2021 application process begins: Exam dates, paper pattern, syllabus, how to apply

Follow us on CTET exam will be conducted from December 16 to January 1

CBSE CTET 2021: The application process for 15th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 will commence from Monday (September 20). The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the CTET exam from December 16, interested candidates can apply at the official website of CTET -- ctet.nic.in. CTET exam will be concluded on January 13, 2022.

The candidates can apply till October 19 and pay their exam fees till October 20. All the applicants belonging to the General/OBC category will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000 for paper 1 and Rs 1200 for both papers. For SC/ST/ PwD candidates, the application fee for one paper is 500 and for both papers is Rs 600.

CBSE CTET 2021: Steps to apply

Visit the CBSE official website- ctet.nic.in Click on the apply online session Enter the required credentials Pay fee and submit Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.

The CBSE CTET exam pattern 2021 has been changed. As per the board, CTET question papers will consist of more questions testing the candidate's conceptual understanding application, problem-solving, reasoning, and critical thinking rather than factual knowledge. The CTET exam 2021 will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 20 languages.

CTET is conducted to hire candidates for teaching posts across elementary schools. CTET exam is divided into two papers - Paper-1 and 2. Those willing to teach classes 1 to 6 appear for paper 1 while the rest appear for paper 2.

For details on CTET exam, please visit the website- ctet.nic.in.

