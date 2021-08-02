CBSE CTET 2021 paper pattern changed, check exam dates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CTET exam will be held in online mode during December 2021/January 2022

CBSE CTET 2021: The paper pattern for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2021) has been changed. According to board, the question papers will be developed to assess less of factual knowledge and more of conceptual understanding, application, problem-solving, reasoning, and critical thinking.

"The focus will be on assessing candidates' understanding of teaching the subject, their pedagogic content knowledge, their knowledge relevance of the subject in the school curriculum, and other dimensions of teaching the subject such as pedagogic content knowledge that includes questions assessing planning of teaching-learning experiences, strategies for developing conceptual clarity, usage of teaching-learning aids, and assessment methodologies specific to the concept," CBSE notification mentioned.

The CTET exam will be held in online mode during December 2021/January 2022. "It is also notified that the next CTET examination will be conducted during December 2021/January 2022 in online mode which will motivate the futuristic teachers to become computer literate," as per CBSE. The detailed notification regarding schedule for submission of online application form for next examination of CTET and dates of examination will be issued separately in due course of time, it mentioned.

CBSE will also set up facilitation centres in the districts, where candidates can take online mock test for free.

