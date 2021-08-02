CBSE Class 10 result 2021 not today: Board

Follow us on CBSE Class 10 result 2021 release date and time

CBSE Class 10 result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education will not announce the result of the class 10 exam on Monday (August 2), spokesperson Rama Sharma said. Reports say that the class 10 results could be announced this week. However, the official didn't confirm the result date.

The results, when announced, can be accessed on the board's official websites- cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in

Both the class 10, 12 exams were cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 second wave. The class 10 result will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy set by the board. As per the format set by the board for result formulation, for Class 10, 30 per cent marks based on the average theory component of the best three performing subjects out of the main five subjects will be taken.

CBSE 10th result 2021: How to check

Visit the websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in Click on 'CBSE Class 10' result link Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number Class 10 results will appear on the screen Download, take a printout for further reference.

CBSE earlier told the Delhi High Court that the evaluation policy for this year’s Class 10th board examination has been prepared keeping in mind that no school should be able to do injustice with the students and marks be awarded based on the learning. The board's response came on a petition by NGO 'Justice for All' that claimed that the policy of the board for calculating marks of class 10 students based on the internal assessment by schools was unconstitutional and required to be modified.

The board said responsibility has been given to the ‘result committee’ to ensure just, fair and reliable results and a similar policy with extended liberty has been prepared in Class-12th policy which has already been approved by the Supreme Court.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) earlier announced the class 12 exam result on Friday (July 30). A total of 12.96 lakh (12,96,318) students cleared the class 12 exam successfully, recording a pass percentage of 99.37 per cent. Girls have done better than boys by 0.54 per cent. The pass percentage of girls was 99.67 per cent, while for boys it was 99.13 per cent.

