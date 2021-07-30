Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Class 10 Results 2021 not to be announced today or tomorrow, board confirms

CBSE Class 10 Results 2021: The results of CBSE Class 10 will not be declared either today or tomorrow, the Central Board of Secondary Education told India TV on Friday, minutes after the board's announcement on Class 12 results.

The CBSE is all set to announce the results for Class 12 students today at 2 pm. Once announced, students will be able check the results through the websites- cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in. The Supreme Court had set July 31 as deadline to announce Class 12 results.

The preparation of Class 12 board results is said to have been prioritised as students have entrance exams lined up while many also seek admissions abroad for higher education.

