CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 LIVE UPDATES: 12th result at 2 pm; check websites, direct link

CBSE Class 12 Result LIVE UPDATES: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the result of class 12 exam at 2 pm on Friday (July 30). Candidates waiting for the class 12 result can check their result from the official website of CBSE, i.e., cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, once released. Candidates can also check their results through the DigiLocker website and app.

Students of over 13,000 schools will receive their 12th result today. As CBSE 12th exam was earlier cancelled due to Covid-19 second wave, the students will be evaluated based on a combination of marks scored in classes 10, 11, and pre-board exams.

The students can check their class 12 result on the official website- cbse.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the 'Result' tab. A new page will appear on the screen. Choose your result and proceed. Enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option. Your result will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

