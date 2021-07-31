Plumber's son scores 97.6% in CBSE Class 12, aims to turn his life around, go abroad

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Plumber's son scores 97.6% in CBSE Class 12, wants to turn his life around

With ordinary talent and extraordinary perseverance, all things are attainable, Thomas Fowell Buxton had once said. The saying holds true for CBSE student Gaurav Sharma, who has scored 97.6 percent in Class 12. The 18-year-old stood undeterred in the face of adversities, including his family's weak financial condition.

A student of Delhi government's Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Surajmal Vihar, Gaurav topped his school in the Science stream, securing 99 marks in Maths, Chemistry and Physics, and 98 marks in Computer Science.

Even though Gaurav's successful journey may look rosy, it was definitely not a bed of roses. He had struggles galore.

Tarkeshwar Nath Sharma, Gaurav's father, works as a plumber to make a living, besides doing other menial jobs. Being the sole bread earner of the family, he struggled financially but never let his children feel any pressure. Nath barely earns Rs 500 a day. Despite all the odds, he encouraged his children to dream big and take challenges head on.

In a conversation with India TV, Gaurav opened about his past, present and future journey. Looking to accomplish his dreams, Gaurav wants to get into a IIT and pursue B. Tech in Computer Science. He also plans to go abroad.

"I had expected to get about 95%, but scoring 97.6% was unimaginable. There were challenges posed by Covid, studies were online...but I got full support from my mother father, and teachers. My father constantly encouraged me no matter what our situation was. He always bought me books, without giving a single thought about the expenses. His struggle motivates me to the extent that I really really want to change my life, and ensure there are no financial constraints in future. I wish to pursue B Tech in Computer Science and also plan to go abroad," Gaurav said.

His father said he never let personal struggles become a hindrance in Gaurav's studies, and motivated him to achieve his goal.

"I always told Gaurav that you won't attain anything without education in life. I pushed him to work harded in order to be successful," his father said.

Gaurav, an avid reader, used to devote a major part of his day towards his studies, while also being active in sports, particularly football. He thanked the CBSE, his principal and teachers who provided him full support in his journey.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had on July 30 declared Class 12 results. Delhi region recorded a passing percentage of 99.83 per cent. While girls achieved a pass percentage of 99.95 per cent, it was 99.72 for boys. A total of 875 Delhi government schools have recorded 100 per cent pass percentage this year. The number of schools achieving this feat is more than double since the last year figure of 396.

The overall pass percentage of Delhi government schools stood at 99.96 per cent.

Overall, the CBSE recorded the highest ever pass percentage of 99.37 in this year's class 12 results, with girls outshining boys by a slender margin of 0.54 per cent.

Students were marked on the basis of an alternate assessment policy this year following the cancellation of board examinations in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The marks of classes 10 and 11, and internal assessment during class 12, were taken into account.

