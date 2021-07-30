CBSE 12th result 2021: Board releases region-wise pass percentage. Check list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE declared Class 12 results on Friday.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the Class 12 results. A total of 99.37 per cent students have passed the exam. Among the passing students, 99.13 per cent are boys and 99.67 per cent are girls. The CBSE said that the pass percentage of girls in the board results is 0.54 per cent more than boys.

This year the Class 12 result in Kendriya Vidyalayas is remarkable with a 100 per cent success rate. Similarly, the result of the Central Tibetan Schools is also 100 per cent.

CBSE has also released the region-wise pass percentage of students for Class 12. Take a look:

Image Source : CBSE CBSE releases region-wise Class 12 result pass percentage.

This year the board had cancelled the Class 12 examinations due to coronavirus. The result was prepared through an internal assessment system.

The Class 10 results are likely to be declared next week. Like last year, this year also Class 12 results were released before Class 10 by the CBSE.

The board released the results on its official website. Students can download their result through their roll number and date of birth. The results can also be downloaded in Digilocker. Students can also download and print their results.

Students can check their result through the official website of CBSE and UMANG app. Apart from this, students can also get the result through SMS.

This year the board examinations could not be conducted due to the Covid pandemic. In view of this, CBSE decided to prepare the Class 10 and 12 board results under a special formula. While deciding the result of Class 12, the previous performance of a student in Classes 10, 11 and 12 was taken into consideration.

ALSO READ | Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2021 declared: Direct link, How to check, evaluation criteria

ALSO READ | CBSE class 12 result 2021 DECLARED! Pass percentage at 99.37%

Latest Education News