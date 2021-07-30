Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2021 declared: Direct link, How to check, evaluation criteria

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PSEB Punjab board 12 result 2021 declared.

Punjab School Education Board, PSEB has declared the Class 12 results. Candidates can now check their results at the official website-- pseb.ac.in. A total number of 3.18 lakh candidates appeared for the PSEB Class 12 board exam 2021. The Punjab board cancelled the class 12 exams this year, due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Punjab Board 12 Result 2021:Pass percentage

A total of 2,92,683 students appeared for the exam and 2,82,248 cleared the class 12 exam this year, taking the pass percentage to 96.48, which is 3.71 percent higher than last year. Girls outperformed boys this year, with the pass percentage of the girl students at 97.34 per cent and that of boys at 95.74 per cent.

Punjab Board 12 Result 2021: Evaluation criteria

Earlier, Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla had announced that the PSEB 12th result 2021 will be declared on the basis of the CBSE formula.

The Punjab Board class 12 result 2021 has been evaluated on the basis of the 30:30:40 evaluation formula. PSEB 12th result 2021 will be calculated on the basis of an average 30 per cent theory component of the best three performing subjects out of the main five subjects in Class 10, 30 per cent weightage on the basis of marks obtained by the students in pre-board and practical exams in Class 11, and 40 per cent weightage on the basis of marks obtained in the pre-boards, practical exams, and internal assessments in Class 12.

Punjab Board 12 Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website - www.pseb.ac.in

Click on the PSEB Class 12 results link on the homepage

Enter your name or roll number and click on the 'submit' button

Your PSEB 12th class result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

